The Richmond Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 48-year-old male.

Frank Lamb was last seen in the Richmond area on Sunday. His last contact with family was via email on Wednesday.

Lamb has ties to Wilmington, N.C. It is believed that he does not have a cell phone or a vehicle. He usually wears a baseball cap and his hands tend to shake.

If you have any information on Frank’s whereabouts, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5100.