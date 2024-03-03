Missing person alert: Louisa County authorities searching for missing 15-year-old

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Kassidy Lynn Bradshaw was last seen by family members on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the area of Phantom Hill Drive in Louisa.

Bradshaw was observed leaving the residence carrying a full backpack, with unknown contents.

She was last seen wearing tan cargo pants and a dark hoodie. She has a tattoo of a Scorpio on her left hand and she’s possibly wearing a fake nose ring.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kassidy Bradshaw, please contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 967-1234.