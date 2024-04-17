Countries
Missing person alert: Family concerned about safety of Richmond man
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Family concerned about safety of Richmond man

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Manuel Flores
Manuel Flores

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Richmond man who has been reported missing by his family.

Manuel Flores, 56, was last seen on Dec. 30 in the 1200 block of East Marshall Street.

Manuel Flores is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Family members are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Flores or the circumstances of his disappearance is asked to call Investigator C. Key at (804) 646-6764 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

 

