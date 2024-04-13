Countries
Home Missing person alert: Craig County authorities searching for missing New Castle man
Public Safety, Virginia

Missing person alert: Craig County authorities searching for missing New Castle man

Chris Graham
Published date:

Gerald Fuller The Craig County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 73-year-old male.

Gerald Fuller was last seen in New Castle on Thursday. His last contact with family was on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Fuller is driving a 4-door maroon 2016 Nissan Frontier, with VA tag: 768 ODA. The vehicle has a Bob Ross bumper sticker and another one that says “This Paw Paw belongs to Delaney.”

Fuller has two tattoos: a Harley Davidson Gold Wing Eagle on his right shoulder, and the Harley Davidson banner under his forearm.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, or if you see his vehicle, call the Craig County Sheriff’s Office at 540-864-5127.

