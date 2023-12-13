Countries
Home Marketplace deadline is Dec. 15 for Virginians to apply for healthcare coverage
Health, Virginia

Marketplace deadline is Dec. 15 for Virginians to apply for healthcare coverage

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
health insurance application online
(© Kaspars Grinvalds – stock.adobe.com)

Friday is the last day for Virginians to apply for health care coverage that starts on January 1, 2024.

Any health care coverage secured after December 15 and before Open Enrollment ends on January 15 will begin on February 1, 2024.

The Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace reminds Virginians to apply now for 2024. 

After the Open Enrollment period ends January 15, Virginians experiencing a Qualifying Life Event such as having a baby or losing health insurance coverage may be eligible to enroll during a Special Enrollment Period. 

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace replaced HealthCare.gov for all Virginians and launched on November 1, 2023. Marketplace provides a wealth of resources for residents to find affordable health care coverage. Hundreds of thousands of Virginians have accessed the Marketplace this Open Enrollment Period to find coverage that meets their needs.  

“The Marketplace is a resource that was created by Virginia for Virginians, and it’s great place to compare the costs of different plans or to see whether your doctor is covered under a certain plan,” said Keven Patchett, Director of the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange. “We also know that health care coverage can sometimes be complex. For those moments, our consumer assistance center stands ready to answer questions and to assist consumers through the shopping experience.”   

Marketplace plans provide quality, comprehensive coverage. Plans include free preventative services and guarantee coverage for pre-existing conditions. Every health plan offered on the Marketplace covers the 10 essential health benefits required by law, which include doctor visits, hospitalization and prescription services. In Virginia, consumers have a wide array of options to find a plan that best fits their needs. 

The Marketplace is the only place where Virginians can apply for financial assistance to help lower their monthly insurance costs. Nearly 9 out of 10 Marketplace customers qualify for financial assistance. Virginians who no longer qualify for Medicaid because of changes in their income may also qualify for considerable savings on the Marketplace. 

To get started, Virginians can visit Marketplace.Virginia.gov  to browse and compare health insurance plans. Virginians can access the following resources for additional help: 

  • The Marketplace Help Center can connect Virginians to someone either in person or on the phone. Free translation services are also available.
  • The FAQ page answers some of the most common questions about the Marketplace.

