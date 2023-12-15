Countries
Mailbag: Latest on the Ty Jerome ankle injury, Poindexter at Penn State

Chris Graham
steph curry ty jerome
Photo: UVA Athletics

Do you have any knowledge of the Ty Jerome ankle injury? Seems like he has missed at least six weeks. I have not seen anything other than it was a regular ankle sprain. Sucks because it seemed that he was going to be in the regular rotation. I have seen him on the bench but can’t find any info on his return.

Russell M.

All I’ve been able to find is vague references to a severe right ankle sprain. It’s been at least four weeks.

At last update, two weeks ago, he was going to be in a boot to immobilize the ankle for a week, and then he’d be re-evaluated. No word on the re-evaluation.

Sounds like more than an ankle sprain to me, but I’m neither a doctor, nor played one on TV, and I didn’t sleep at a Holiday Inn Express last night, so take my medical eval with a grain of salt.

C.G.

 

What do you make of this? First, Anthony Poindexter got bypassed for Diaz, Manny and now this. I’m not sure what this says about AP’s potential to be head coach one day.

anthony poindexter

A.L.

This isn’t good for Dex. I’m worried about Marques Hagans up there, too. The word a few weeks ago was that he might be on the outs with James Franklin.

I think both Dex and Hagans are future head coaches. I’d love to have Hagans as our coach one day (soon?).

C.G.

