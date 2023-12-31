Louisa County: VDOT set to begin work on roundabout at Route 208-522 intersection

A VDOT contractor will begin preliminary work on a new roundabout in Louisa County at the intersection of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) the week of Jan. 8.

This $2.8 million SMART SCALE project will reconstruct the three-way, stop sign-controlled intersection into a single lane roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow.

The majority of the preliminary work will occur with an intersection flagging operation during the day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers need to use caution as they approach the intersection and pay attention to work zone signage. VDOT anticipates the new roundabout traffic pattern will happen late next spring or early summer.

The project’s expected completion date is Dec. 5.