Liberty falls at Jacksonville State, 73-62, for fifth loss in last eight games

What looked for a while to be a promising season for Liberty Basketball is right now anything but.

Jacksonville State shot 62.2 percent from the field on the way to a 73-62 triumph over the Flames on Saturday.

Liberty (13-8, 2-4 C-USA) has now lost five of its last eight.

Jacksonville State (11-10, 3-3 C-USA) snapped a three-game conference losing streak, and completed a season sweep of Liberty with the W.

Four Flames scored in double figures, led by 15 points apiece from Kyle Rode and Colin Porter.

Brody Peebles tallied 14 points off the bench, while Zach Cleveland added 10 points.

The Gamecocks’ KyKy Tandy finished with a game-high 25 points, and Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Jax State used a 7-0 run, capped off by a Marcellus Brigham Jr. jumper in the paint, to take a 60-49 lead with 7:02 left. Trailing 62-53, Liberty answered with a 7-0 spurt of its own to get within a basket, 62-60, at the 4:03 mark.

The Flames were held without a field goal over the final 4:11, scoring only two points on a pair of free throws. Meanwhile, Jax State countered with an 8-0 run to seal the victory.

KyKy Tandy ignited the effort, scoring five of the eight points, including a three-point play with 58 seconds left for a 70-60 Gamecocks advantage.