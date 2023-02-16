Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news late season virginia tech collapse deepens with bad road loss at georgia tech
Sports

Late-season Virginia Tech collapse deepens with bad road loss at Georgia Tech

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Remember when Virginia Tech got its season back on track with its 74-68 win over Virginia? Seems like so long ago.

It was 11 days ago.

The Hokies’ next three were against the bottom-feeders in the ACC – Boston College, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

Somehow, Virginia Tech finished the three-game stretch with a 1-2 record, punctuated by a 77-70 loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

The loss almost guarantees that the defending ACC Tournament champion will open the 2023 tournament on Tuesday in a first-round game – those matchups pitting the conference’s bottom six teams.

Virginia Tech (15-11, 5-10 ACC) remains three games behind ninth-place North Carolina (16-10, 8-7 ACC) with five games remaining in the regular season.

Which is what made the road trip to Atlanta one of the must-win variety.

Georgia Tech (10-16, 3-13 ACC) led 41-31 going into the break, and got the margin to as many as 16 in the second half.

A 13-2 Hokies run got the deficit to five on a three by Sean Pedulla that made the score 54-49 with 10:03 left, and a Grant Basile dunk at the 5:13 mark would get the score to 59-54.

The Yellow Jackets would get the lead back to double digits on a Lance Terry layup with 1:56 to go.

Virginia Tech would get it back to five twice in the closing seconds, but that’s as close as it would get.

Basile led four Hokies in double figures with 21 points. Justyn Mutts had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

The difference in this one came at the three-point line. Georgia Tech, a 31.6 percent team from three coming in, connected on 11-of-22 from beyond the arc; Virginia Tech, which was shooting 35.5 percent from the bonusphere, was just 6-of-23.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

VCU Basketball
Sports

VCU escapes upset-minded Rhode Island with Zeb Jackson buzzer-beater

Chris Graham
longwood basketball
Sports

Longwood falls to USC Upstate, 72-67, snapping three-game Big South winning streak

Chris Graham

USC Upstate snapped Longwood's three-game winning streak with a 72-67 victory on Wednesday.

George Mason
Sports

George Mason overcomes sluggish start, outslugs George Washington to 66-53 win

Chris Graham

George Mason missed 15 of its first 17 shots, but kept things on track on the defensive end, and the Patriots were able to gut out a 66-53 victory over George Washington on Wednesday night.

reece beekman jayden gardner
Sports

That was ugly: Five observations from #6 Virginia’s 61-58 win over three-win Louisville

Chris Graham
Jimmy Graves
Local

Update: Madison County authorities search for missing, endangered senior

Chris Graham
Linda Thomas 2
Local

Stuarts Draft woman last seen a week ago reported missing on Wednesday

Chris Graham
deflated basketball
Sports

Sixth-ranked Virginia deflates Louisville upset bid, holds on for 61-58 ACC road win

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy