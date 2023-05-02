Countries
Culture

JMU dance program helps people with Parkinson’s explore movement

Crystal Graham
Published date:

james madison universityA James Madison University program designed to help people with Parkinson’s Disease enjoy the benefits of movement has gained the attention of a Parkinson’s advocacy organization.

JMU is the first university to be recognized as a licensed affiliate of Dance for PD.

Students from the dance, music and occupational therapy majors volunteer and assist with the classes, which are based on the Mark Morris dance group’s way of teaching Dance for PD.

The classes are held twice a week over Zoom and once a week in person at the Forbes Center for Performing Arts at JMU.

Professor Kate Trammell, who runs the JMU program, is now certified as a teaching artist by Dance for PD.

Trammell describes the program as being a place for people to explore movement in new ways.

“Dance for PD classes encourage participants to experience the joys and benefits of movement and music while creatively addressing symptom-specific concerns,” said Trammel.

The series is open to people with Parkinson’s, their families, friends and care partners.

Instruction provides modifications to make the movement safe, appropriate and enjoyable for all participants, said Trammel.

For more information on the program, visit www.jmu.edu

