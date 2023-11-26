Immersive wine tasting experience planned for Dec. 2 at Common Wealth Crush Co.

A unique wine tasting event showcasing the work of 15 producers is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 1-5 p.m. at Common Wealth Crush Co. in Waynesboro.

Common Wealth Crush Co. and Artemisia Farm & Vineyard are teaming up to present AND/CO.

The name “AND/CO.” speaks to both the nature of the wines and a sense of collaboration amongst the experimental wing of the Virginia wine industry: “AND” speaks to aromatized ingredients and other unique additions. “CO.” honors creative fruit combinations and combined simultaneous fermentations.

The event aims to challenge traditional notions of winemaking by featuring concepts such as hybrid grapes (grape varieties with American and European partentage), alternative fermentables, co-fermentation, creative blends and aromatized wines.

Attendees can expect to taste a number of wines poured by the producers themselves. It’s an opportunity to embrace the strange, explore the peculiar and expect the unexpected.

In addition to the wine tasting, attendees will have the opportunity to meet the makers, engage in conversations and purchase bottles directly from the producers.

Plant-based bites will be provided by Charlottesville-based Botanical Fare, and post-event adventures can be continued at Common Wealth Crush’s tasting room or Basic City Beer Co., both located in the same building.

For the convenience of attendees, a bottle concierge service will be available to assist with collecting and boxing up purchased bottles.

Proceeds from the event, if any, will be distributed among the participating producers to encourage further innovation and experimentation in the Virginia wine industry.

AND/CO. invites all wine enthusiasts, creative thinkers, and those curious about the future of winemaking to join them for this unique and immersive wine tasting experience.

Event cost and details

Common Wealth Crush Co. is located at 1010 E Main St, Suite 110, in Waynesboro.

To ensure a personalized experience, two different arrival times are available at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at two different price points: Standard Advance Tickets (by Dec. 1) for $47, and at the door for $57.

Attendees must be 21 years or older.

More details about the event and tickets can be purchased at andcollab.co.

Related stories

Urban winery with Bohemian vibe opens in Metalcrafters building in Waynesboro

From textiles to grapes: Virginia Metalcrafters building refurbished for wine production

Patina Italian Inspired: High integrity, simple ingredients, contemporary approach

Basic City Beer creates destination with 800-person music venue, restaurant