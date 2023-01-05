‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome continues to impress in stint with Golden State

Ty Jerome had another big night for Golden State, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the Warriors’ 122-119 buzzer-beating loss to Detroit Wednesday night.

Jerome, a fourth-year NBA veteran, and 2019 Virginia Basketball alum, has been getting more minutes in the Dubs’ rotation since star guard Steph Curry went down to a shoulder injury in a 125-119 loss at Indiana on Dec. 14.

In the 10 games since, Jerome has averaged 10.9 points and 3.4 assists in 22.9 minutes per game, helping Golden State to a 6-4 mark with Curry on the sidelines.

For the season, Jerome is averaging 7.5 points and 2.4 assists in 18.1 minutes per game, shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from three and 96.2 percent from the free throw line.

Quick hits

Another 2019 UVA hoops alum, De’Andre Hunter, had a big game for Atlanta in a 120-117 win at Sacramento on Wednesday, scoring 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting and pulling down eight rebounds in 36 minutes in the win.

For the season, Hunter is averaging 15.3 points per game for the Hawks.

A 2021 UVA basketball alum, Tre Murphy III, had 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting for New Orleans in a 119-108 Pelicans’ win over Houston on Wednesday.

TM3, a second-year pro, is averaging 12.7 points per game, with impressive shooting numbers – 47.8 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from three and 91.8 percent from the line.

Joe Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, is back with the Brooklyn Nets after missing some time with a knee injury. Harris had a modest two points in the Nets’ 121-112 loss at Chicago last night, his second game back.

Harris had eight points in 16 minutes in a 139-103 win over San Antonio on Monday.

Harris is averaging 8.3 points per game this season, after averaging in double-figures each of his past five seasons in Brooklyn.

Harris missed the final 68 games of the 2021-2022 season after needing surgery to repair an ankle injury.