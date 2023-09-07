Countries
Highland County: Motorcycle driver dead after striking tractor-trailer on Route 220
Local, Police

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A Monterey motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Route 220 in Highland County on Thursday.

Sean William Weeks, 33, of Monterey, was killed in the crash, which happened at 4:59 a.m. Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Weeks, driving a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle, struck a tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 220.

According to VSP, the driver of the tractor-trailer was attempting to turn around in the roadway, and the truck became disabled, blocking the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

