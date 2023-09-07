Highland County: Motorcycle driver dead after striking tractor-trailer on Route 220

A Monterey motorcyclist died at the scene of an accident involving a tractor-trailer on Route 220 in Highland County on Thursday.

Sean William Weeks, 33, of Monterey, was killed in the crash, which happened at 4:59 a.m. Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

Weeks, driving a 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle, struck a tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 220.

According to VSP, the driver of the tractor-trailer was attempting to turn around in the roadway, and the truck became disabled, blocking the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.