GoFundMe account set up for veteran who had service dog shot and killed

A GoFundMe account has been set up for an Augusta County veteran who had his service dog shot and killed by a neighbor he had never met.

Joeseph Sande, and his wife, Edith, moved to Augusta County from Arizona in August, hoping to experience winter and all Virginia has to offer with their two huskies, Bear and Hazel.

Bear’s life was cut short on Sept. 15 at the hands of a neighbor, Louis Edward Davis Jr., who was twice denied bond by an Augusta County General District Court judge. However, on appeal to Augusta County Circuit Court, a judge released Davis on a $5,000 bond with some conditions.

The Sandes and neighbor Reneee Roberts were granted protective orders again Louis and Teresa Davis due to the violent incident and aftermath in court.

While one might think that the Sandes would be afforded some peace to mourn the loss of Bear, the situation has only gotten worse.

According to Joeseph, Teresa Davis accelerated when in her car toward him when he was walking his surviving husky, Hazel, but veered out of their path at the last minute. Teresa Davis was arrested related to the incident and faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

Then, this past weekend, the Sandes again encountered Teresa Davis, when Joeseph said, she again accelerated toward him, this time when he was in his vehicle with his wife. As was the case the first time, she moved out of their lane at the last minute.

Edith Sande said after the incident she was shaken, sweating and anxious.

The Sandes don’t know if this is a means of intimidation but they don’t feel safe anywhere at the moment.

To make matters worse, Joeseph Sande told AFP that he doesn’t think the Augusta County magistrate believes that Davis has twice attempted to run him down. As a veteran, he thought his word would be enough.

The Sandes are looking to outfit their home, vehicles and dog with video equipment so they have evidence of what is happening to them.

The GoFundMe was set up by me – in an effort to show the Sandes that the Augusta County community does care about them and their situation – and wants to help them feel safe and protected.

We cannot bring back Bear but hopefully we can bring some peace to the couple as they await the Dec. 5 court hearing where Louis Edward Davis Jr. will face a felony animal cruelty charge for shooting Bear and a misdemeanor charge for reckless handling of a firearm.

