Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog
Local, Police

Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog

Crystal Graham
Published date:

buddyThe bond order has been released for the man accused of killing a veteran’s service dog in Augusta County.

Louis Edward Davis, Jr. appeared by video in Augusta County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Circuit Court Judge Paul A. Dryer set bond for Davis at $5,000, a stark contrast to the lower District Court decision to twice deny bond for Davis.

The conditions for the bond show the defendant must:

  • Obey the laws of the Commonwealth and be of good behavior
  • Remain in the Commonwealth of Virginia unless otherwise provided for by order of the court and with written consent of the individual or corporation who posted the bond
  • Appear at all scheduled court hearings
  • Stay in contact with defense counsel
  • Advise the court and their attorney of residence address and telephone number
  • Be on pre-trial supervision with Blue Ridge Court Services and report to BRCS within 24 hours of release
  • Participate in a substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations of that evaluation
  • Not use or consume alcohol, illegal drugs or marijuana and submit to random drug/alcohol screens as may be ordered by BRCS
  • Not possess or transport a firearm
  • The defendant shall reside at 45 Pinebark Dr., Waynesboro Va. 22980

According to the order, failure of Davis to abide by the conditions contained in the order may subject him to immediate arrest and incarceration, new criminal charges and the forfeiture of the bond.

  • 3.2-6570. Cruelty to animals, and
  • 18.2-56.1 reckless handling of a firearm

The case is currently set in the Augusta County General District on Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Powers told AFP that his office requested no bond for Davis.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing a veteran’s service dog, known as Buddy Bear or Bear, on Sept. 15 in Augusta County. The owners of the dog, Joeseph and Edith Sande, had moved to Virginia less than a month ago.

The Sandes had not met the neighbors, the Davises, prior to this incident.

The Sandes and another neighbor, Renee Roberts, were granted a temporary protection order Tuesday against the Davises.

After the hearing Tuesday, Roberts and Joeseph Sande told AFP that the wife of Davis, Teresa, cursed at Roberts calling her a “bitch.”

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. for the Davises to defend themselves against the allegations.

Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog

Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog

Bond denied for Augusta County man accused of shooting service dog

New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

We finally have the full 2023-2024 schedules for UVA Basketball

Scott Ratcliffe
brooks robinson
Sports

#5 Brooks Robinson: The face of the golden age of the Baltimore Orioles

Scott German

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson died Tuesday afternoon, shortly before the Orioles took the field in a game against the Washington Nationals. 

us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Senate releases bill to avoid shutdown, House Republicans continue to refuse approval

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Senate released a 79-page bill Tuesday night that would keep the federal government open until November 17 and avoid a shutdown.

uva nc state
Sports

Elliott addresses penalties: ‘Don’t put it in the hands of the ref to make the call’

Chris Graham
housing
Local, Politics

Waynesboro: City manager buries denial of rental inspection program

Crystal Graham
tony elliott
Sports

Tony Elliott channels Teddy Roosevelt, Al Groh, to hit back at UVA Football ‘critics’

Chris Graham
powerball lottery tickets
Virginia

Powerball winners in Virginia include $100k and $50k in Sept. 25 drawing

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy