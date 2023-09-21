Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog
Local, Police

Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog

Crystal Graham
Published date:

buddyThe Augusta County man accused of shooting and killing a local veteran’s service dog has filed a bond appeal to the Augusta County Circuit Court.

Bond was denied for Louis Edward Davis, Jr., by Augusta County General District Court Judge Rupen Shah on Tuesday.

The appeal was filed on Wednesday with the Circuit Court clerk.

At this time, no date has been set to hear the appeal.

Davis has been charged with a Class 6 felony and a Class 1 misdemeanor related to the incident:

  • 3.2-6570. Cruelty to animals, and
  • 18.2-56.1 reckless handling of a firearm

A quick assessment of Davis’ mental health was ordered by Shah on Tuesday.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Powers, who is handling the case, said his office will continue to push for no bond for Davis.

Davis is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

The dog killed, known as Buddy Bear, was owned by Joeseph and Edith Sande, who had recently moved to the area from Arizona. Davis is accused of using a large caliber revolver on Friday to shoot the neighbor’s dog in the Cherry Orchard subdivision in Augusta County.

Bond denied for Augusta County man accused of shooting service dog

New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Harrisonburg: Controversial KKK flyers distributed over weekend throughout city
2 Albemarle County: Residential fire on Browns Gap Turnpike displaces family of three
3 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
4 Brennan Armstrong returns to Scott Stadium: ‘Hopefully they’re not too hard on me’
5 Kurt Benkert questions ‘tough state’ of UVA Football program: Guess who responded?

Latest News

farmer in field
Politics, U.S. & World

Legislation would enable farmers to repair agriculture equipment to OEM specifications

Rebecca Barnabi
artificial intelligence
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin signs executive directive on AI with focuses on four areas of ensuring public protections

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Directive Number Five (2023) yesterday on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

acc football
Sports

ACC Football Week 4 Preview: News and notes, schedule for this weekend’s action

Chris Graham

For the third consecutive week, the ACC had four teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll (Sept. 17).

american flag
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

A nation of snitches: DHS is grooming Americans to report on each other

John Whitehead
gun america
Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

United States of Amnesia: Americans are the best at ignoring tragic events

Derek Royden
des kitchings
Sports

Elliott’s interest in Kitchings began when the two crossed paths at Clemson, NC State

Chris Graham
library banned books
Culture, Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

The librarians are getting threats: Seriously, this is what the world is coming to

Tom H. Hastings

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy