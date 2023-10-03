Explainer: Details of the case involving the Augusta County man who killed a veteran’s service dog

The case involving Buddy Bear, the service dog owned by Joeseph and Edith Sande, new residents to Augusta County, is keeping the court system busy with numerous hearings in coming days and months.

Louis Edward Davis Jr. is charged with animal cruelty (a Class 6 felony) and reckless use of a firearm (a Class 1 misdemeanor) after he allegedly shot and killed a husky owned by the Sandes on Sept. 15. The Sandes had never met the Davises prior to the incident.

Teresa Griffin Davis was arrested in reference to a separate incident on Sept. 28 when she allegedly accelerated when driving toward Joeseph Sande while he was walking his surviving husky, Hazel. She faces a Class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault and battery.

The third hearing is in reference to a protective order sought by the Sandes and neighbor Renee Roberts against both Louis Edward Davis Jr. and his wife, Teresa Griffin Davis. A preliminary protective order was granted Sept. 26 for all three individuals.

There are three separate cases in Augusta County courts – all scheduled before the close of the calendar year.

Cases and court hearings

Protective order sought

Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

Edith and Joeseph Sande and neighbor Renee Roberts are asking the court to grant a protective order for them against Louis Edward Davis Jr., and his wife, Teresa Griffin Davis.

A preliminary protective order was granted Sept. 26 for all three individuals.

If a full protective order is granted, it may last up to two years.

The preliminary order will expire on the day of the hearing.

A protective order is a legal document issued by a judge to protect the health and safety of a victim of any act including violence, force or threat that results in bodily injury or places that person in fear of death, sexual assault or bodily injury.

If a protective order is violated, the person can be arrested, and criminal charges may be filed.

Roberts said the Davises have been hostile to her before but is worried now because she spoke out against them at the bond hearings and in the media. She also said that Teresa Davis was hostile toward her after her testimony calling her a “bitch.”

The Sandes and Roberts requested the protective order after the Circuit Court hearing where Louis Edward Davis Jr.,was released on a $5,000 bond.

The couple and Roberts fear the Davises may try to retaliate against them. Under conditions of the bond, Louis Edward Davis Jr. may not transport or possess firearms. However, there are no conditions related to firearms for his wife.

The Davises reportedly own multiple firearms, and Louis randomly discharged his weapons prior to the dog’s shooting, according to Roberts.

Roberts said she has lived in fear for years of the Davises. Roberts owns three dogs and fears for her family as well as her pets.

In addition to the dog shot and killed, the Sandes own one additional husky, Hazel.

The case will be heard in Augusta County General District Court.

Assault: Joeseph Sande v. Teresa Davis

Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

GC23010167-00

Teresa Griffin Davis faces a Class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault and battery after allegedly attempting to run down Joeseph Sande, and his surviving husky, Hazel, with her vehicle on Sept. 28.

Sande filed charges against Teresa Davis with the magistrate after he said she accelerated toward him when he was walking his dog. Sande said he stood his ground, and Davis eventually veered out of his path.

Davis was arrested Sept. 29 related to the offense and was released by the state magistrate on an unsecured bond. Although a preliminary protective order had been granted to the Sandes, it had reportedly not been delivered to the Davises, making it potentially irrelevant in this case. The protective order was delivered on Sept. 29 at the same time as the arrest warrant.

A Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia can lead to confinement in jail up to one year and/or a possible fine of up to $2,500.

The case will be heard in Augusta County General District Court.

Felony hearing for shooting service dog

Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

GC23009649-00 and GC23009650-00

Louis Edward Davis Jr. will face charges for a Class 6 felony (3.2-6570. cruelty to animals) and a Class 1 misdemeanor (18.2-56.1 reckless handling of a firearm) for shooting and killing Buddy Bear, or Bear, the service dog of Augusta County veteran Joeseph Sande.

Dec. 5 is currently a preliminary hearing date, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Powers told AFP on Tuesday.

The service dog was shot and killed on Sept. 15. Davis was arrested on Sept. 16. He was denied bond twice in Augusta County General District Court by Judge Rupen Shah. He was granted a $5,000 bond on appeal by Augusta County Circuit Court Judge Paul A. Dryer on Sept. 26.

A conviction of the Class 6 felony would mean a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than five years, or in the discretion of the jury or the court trying the case without a jury, confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both.

A Class 1 misdemeanor can lead to confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and/or a possible fine of not more than $2,500.

The case will be heard in Augusta County General District Court.

Clarification: Bond condition

Louis Edward Davis Jr. was granted a $5,000 bond on Sept. 26 by Circuit Court Judge Paul A. Dryer.

As part of the conditions of the bond, the bond order read in part: “The defendant shall reside at 45 Pinebark Dr., Waynesboro VA 22980.”

The bond order did not specifically state that Davis was not allowed to return to his property in the Cherry Orchard subdivision in Augusta County – only that he must “reside” at an alternate address.

AFP contacted Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Powers to get clarification on the matter.

“The order does not specifically state he (Davis) is not allowed to go back to his house, but the term requiring him to live elsewhere should be sufficient to prevent him from returning there, and I imagine his attorney will advise him as much,” Powers said in an email to AFP. “If he returns to the home, the judge will likely see that as a violation of his bond order.”

Related stories

Wife of man accused of killing service dog attempts to run down vet, second husky

Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog

Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog

Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog

Bond denied for Augusta County man accused of shooting service dog

New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor