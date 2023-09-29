Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Wife of man accused of killing service dog attempts to run down vet, second husky
Local, Police

Wife of man accused of killing service dog attempts to run down vet, second husky

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Buddy Bear
Joeseph and Edith Sande, with Bear and Hazel (submitted)

Moving to Augusta County has turned into a nightmare for a veteran and his wife who relocated to Virginia after his service to work on his master’s degree and enjoy the snow and beauty of the mountains with their two huskies.

A neighbor he had never met allegedly shot and killed his service dog, Bear, and now the neighbor’s wife, who still resides next door, seems hellbent on terrorizing the couple, or worse.

On Thursday, Joeseph Sande was taking his surviving husky, Hazel, on a walk to their mailbox, when the wife of Louis Edward Davis Jr., Teresa Griffin Davis, attempted to run him and Hazel down at approximately 2:45 p.m., Sande said.

He said that while on the walk, he recognized Teresa Davis and her vehicle coming toward him and became alarmed when she accelerated in his direction, and when he stood his ground, with Hazel in between his legs, she drove at a reckless speed directly at him and swerved away at the last second.

Thankfully, Joeseph Sande and his dog, Hazel, were not injured.

Sande went to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office after the incident Thursday to report what happened. The magistrate took his statement, Joeseph said, and told him she planned to issue an arrest warrant for the wife based on the allegation.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Teresa Griffin Davis “was arrested this morning and served with all outstanding paperwork. She was released by the state magistrate on an unsecured bond,” said Leslie Snyder, an administrative lieutenant, in an email to AFP today at 11:21 a.m.

Augusta County General District Court Judge Rupen Shah denied bond twice for her husband, Louis Edward Davis Jr., in relation to the animal cruelty felony charge for allegedly killing Bear. However, on appeal, Davis was granted a $5,000 bond from Augusta County Circuit Court Judge Paul A. Dryer on Tuesday.

Louis Davis must reside at an alternate address in Waynesboro under the bond conditions until the hearing scheduled for Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Augusta County General District Court.

The Sandes, and another neighbor, Renee Roberts, were granted a temporary protective order from Louis and Teresa following the bond hearing. Davis’ wife, in particular, was hostile toward Roberts at the hearing, calling her a “bitch,” according to Roberts.

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. for the Davises related to the protective orders.

Another hearing will be set, Sande said, to address yesterday’s incident.

Roberts said that she and the Sandes are living in fear of the couple.

“They think they are above the law,” Roberts said of the Davises. “And a protective order means nothing to people of this caliber,” she worries.

Edith Sande, clearly emotional after what happened to Joeseph and Hazel, told AFP they are very upset.

“We tried to tell the judge that we were in danger,” Edith Sande said. “This feels like a true nightmare.”

Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog

Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog

Augusta County: Bond appeal filed by man accused of killing neighbor’s service dog

Bond denied for Augusta County man accused of shooting service dog

New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 District court judge delays ruling in Augusta County Freedom of Information Act case
2 Waynesboro: City manager buries denial of rental inspection program
3 Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog
4 Elliott addresses UVA offense still struggling to establish effective running game
5 Notebook: Virginia continues to focus on improvements to special-teams units

Latest News

chris graham jerry ratcliffe
U.S. & World

Podcast: Can Virginia get its first win this weekend at Boston College?

Jerry Ratcliffe
glenn youngkin
Politics, U.S. & World

Money Republicans want Youngkin: But he needs to win Virginia in November first

Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin’s political future is riding on the November Virginia General Assembly elections, according to a billionaire Republican donor.

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides win International League championship with 7-0 victory over Durham Bulls

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (2-1) defeated the Durham Bulls (1-2), 7-0, on Thursday night at Harbor Park.

police
Local, Police

Jury finds Keyes guilty of murder in shooting of Charlottesville anti-gun activist

Crystal Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: William Byron punches ticket to Round of 8 in 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Rod Mullins
chris graham acc
Sports

Sports Radio: Is FSU the class of the ACC? Who wins Notre Dame-Duke this weekend?

Chris Graham
us china
Politics, U.S. & World

PRC actions are ‘attempt of the Chinese Communist Party to subdue us without fighting’

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy