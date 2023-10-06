Protective orders granted for vet, neighbor from man, wife in service dog shooting case

An Augusta County General District Court judge granted protective orders this morning for a veteran and his wife from the man allegedly responsible for killing his service dog, Louis Edward Davis Jr., and his wife, Teresa Griffin Davis.

Protective orders were granted for Joeseph and Edith Sande, and a neighbor, Renee Roberts, her daughter and another person living with her.

A preliminary protective order was granted to the Sandes and Roberts on Sept. 26 following the Circuit Court judge’s decision to release Davis on a $5,000 bond. His wife, Teresa, was hostile toward Roberts at recent court hearings.

If a protective order is violated, the person can be arrested, and criminal charges may be filed.

While Louis Davis has been ordered to live at an alternate address in Waynesboro as part of his bond conditions, his wife, Teresa, remains in the couple’s home in the Cherry Orchard subdivision in Augusta County.

On Sept. 28, Teresa Davis allegedly accelerated while in her vehicle toward Joeseph Sande when he was walking his surviving husky, Hazel. She was arrested the following day and faces an assault and battery charge in the incident. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. in the matter.

The hearing for Louis Davis Jr. for shooting the Sandes’ service dog, Buddy Bear or Bear, is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 1:30 p.m. Davis is charged with a Class 6 felony (cruelty to animals) and a Class 1 misdemeanor (reckless handling of a firearm). The charges could result in a sentence of up to five years and a potential fine of $2,500 for each charge.

The protective orders issued today are good through Dec. 5 but potentially could be extended up to two years by a judge.

