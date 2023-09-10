Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Fredericksburg Nationals wrap 2023 with win in finale, close above .500 for 2023
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals wrap 2023 with win in finale, close above .500 for 2023

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals closed out the 2023 regular season with a 3-1 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Sunday.

The FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, finished the second half of the season 35-30, and were 65-63 overall for 2023.

In Sunday’s finale, neither side could get much offense rolling through the first few innings. For the Nats, Bryan Polanco opened the ballgame with three scoreless frames, and the 19 year-old Gabriel Agostini followed with two more spotless innings in his Single-A debut.

Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, matched that with two shutout innings from Teddy Sharkey, then two more from Juan Rojas.

But in the top of the fifth, Marcus Brown worked a leadoff walk, then stole second base. Phillip Glasser moved him to third with a fielder’s choice, and Johnathon Thomas drove Brown home with a line drive single to left field.

Fredericksburg doubled its lead in the top of the sixth inning. This time it was Cristhian Vaquero who drew a leadoff walk and stole second. After a strikeout, Vaquero took third on a wild pitch. That put him in position to score easily on a sac fly off the bat of Roismar Quintana, to make it 2-0 Freddies.

The Shorebirds did respond in the home half of the frame, against Johan Otanez. After a strikeout, Stiven Acevedo singled and Anderson De Los Santos doubled to put runners on second and third for the ‘Birds. Jake Cunningham then ripped a single up the middle to plate Acevedo, and cut the FredNats’ lead to 2-1.

Thomas Schultz and Merrick Baldo worked through the seventh and eighth innings scoreless for Fredericksburg, before the Nats added an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

Elijah Green walked to open the frame, stole second base, then moved to third on a disengagement violation.

Brown then delivered with a RBI single into right field to drive Green home, putting the Nationals up 3-1.

Marquis Grissom Jr. entered in the bottom of the ninth, and allowed a leadoff walk. But he rebounded to retire the next three batters he faced, wrapping up the ballgame by striking out Luis Valdez.

It was the 11th save of the year for Grissom.

Gabriel Agostini got his first Single-A win, and Juan Rojas took the loss.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Fall foliage expected to be ‘quite colorful’ in Virginia; first frost ‘later than usual’
2 Virginia, East Coast likely to feel effects of Category 5 Hurricane Lee next week
3 Drought warning: City of Staunton asks residents to reduce water usage
4 Mailbag: What’s at stake in the fight over the Augusta County closed session recording?
5 JMU storms back late, scores twice in fourth after weather delay, to stun UVA, 36-35

Latest News

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond closes home regular-season schedule with 1-0 loss to Akron

Chris Graham
uva scott stadium
Sports

Report Card: The good, bad and (mostly) ugly from UVA’s 36-35 loss to JMU

Chris Graham

Grading the UVA offensive line, I feel like Dean Wormer getting ready to tell the guys at Delta their midterm marks.

tony elliott
Sports

Assessing Tony Elliott in context with Josh Heupel, Mike Elko, Deion Sanders: ‘Learning on the job’?

Chris Graham

Tony Elliott says he turned down the Tennessee job three years ago. (The Tennessee AD begs to differ.)

Millers Head Fire
Police, Virginia

Ten percent of Shenandoah National Park fire contained; park structures not affected

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin
Police, Politics, Schools, Virginia

Youngkin grants ‘absolute pardon’ to Loudoun County man in school board meeting case

Crystal Graham
WARM ribbon cutting
Economy, Local

WARM hosts open house, ribbon cutting for new offices on Fairfax Avenue

Crystal Graham
Erica Ortiz
Local, Police

Augusta County: Woman reported missing was last seen by a family member on Thursday

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy