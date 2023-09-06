Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Fredericksburg Nationals held to two hits in 4-0 loss to Delmarva on Tuesday
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals held to two hits in 4-0 loss to Delmarva on Tuesday

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe Fredericksburg Nationals were held to just two base hits in a 4-0 loss to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Tuesday.

Riley Cornelio started this final series on the hill for the FredNats, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and got through the first two innings scoreless, before he allowed a leadoff double to Angel Tejada in the third.

A wild pitch allowed Tejada to take third base, then Luis Valdez singled to drive Tejada in. Valdez then stole second base, before Jalen Vasquez doubled to right-center field, plating Valdez to make it 2-0 Delmarva.

Deivy Cruz held the Freddies scoreless and hitless through 3.2 innings, but Kelvin LaRoche worked into some trouble in the fifth frame. The righty hit Armando Cruz, then walked both Marcus Brown and Phillip Glasser to load the bases with only one out. LaRoche then got a strikeout looking and a pop out to escape the jam without any damage.

The Nats picked up their first hit with two outs in the top of the seventh, as Phillip Glasser reached on an infield single in his FredNats debut, but he was stranded at first base.

Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning, and held Fredericksburg to just two total hits in a 4-0 win for the Shorebirds.

LaRoche earned the win, Teddy Sharkey secured his second save, while Riley Cornelio took the loss.

Liam Sullivan and Jefrem Leon are set to start Games 1 and 2, respectively, of tomorrow’s doubleheader. Delmarva is set to throw Juan De Los Santos in Game 1, then Moises Chace in Game 2.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Judge to decide Augusta County closed-session recording FOIA case on Sept. 28
2 State Police confirms Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force set to dissolve on Sept. 30
3 State Police: Crimora man dead following fatal crash in Nelson County on Monday
4 ACC Power Rankings: Week 1 results cause early shakeup in the rankings 
5 Mailbag: Does Tony Elliott have any clue what he is doing? Will UVA win a game this year?

Latest News

baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Jackson Holliday gets first Triple-A hit, but Norfolk Tides drop opener to Jacksonville, 9-4

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Ryan Murphy strikes out five, Squirrels top RubberDucks, 4-2, in series opener

Chris Graham

Ryan Murphy continued his hot late-season stretch, striking out five in five scoreless innings, to lead the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

economy
Economy, U.S.

What strong economy?: Americans continue to struggle financially

Rebecca Barnabi

For generations, the American dream has been obtainable through hard work. But many are struggling just to work toward it.

tony muskett
Sports

Notebook: Tony Muskett ‘day-to-day’ for UVA heading into weekend matchup with JMU

Scott Ratcliffe
(© Irina - stock.adobe.com)
Culture, U.S.

Enrichment activities such as stroller walking can improve feline health

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local, Police

State Police confirms Skyline Drug and Gang Task Force set to dissolve on Sept. 30

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

ACC Power Rankings: Week 1 results cause early shakeup in the rankings 

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy