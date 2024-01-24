Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Former HS girls’ hoops coach, former Virginia Tech assistant, faces child sex charges
Basketball, Sports

Former HS girls’ hoops coach, former Virginia Tech assistant, faces child sex charges

Chris Graham
Published date:
george porcha
George Porcha. Photo: Arlington County Police

A former high school girls basketball coach in Virginia who has been coaching at the college level for the past 17 years, including two stints at Virginia Tech, has been charged with sexual offenses involving underage students.

Arlington County Police confirmed on Tuesday that George Porcha, 53, has been charged with carnal knowledge of a minor and taking indecent liberties with children.

The offenses, according to police, date to Porcha’s time as the head coach of the girls’ basketball team at Washington-Liberty High School, which went by the name Washington-Lee High School at the time that Porcha was employed there.

Porcha was an assistant girls’ basketball coach at the school from 1995-1999 and the head coach from 2000-2004.

Police began investigating the alleged offenses in October 2022, per a press release from the Arlington County PD, and issued warrants for offenses involving two female victims who were juveniles and students at Washington-Liberty High School at the time of the incidents.

Porcha left Washington-Lee High School to take over as the head girls’ basketball coach at T.C. Williams High School in Virginia, where he worked from 2004-2007.

He got his first college job at Virginia Tech, where he worked as an assistant with the women’s basketball program for one season, before stints as an assistant with the women’s programs at West Virginia (2008-2013), Ole Miss (2016-2018) and Boston College (2018-2021), around a three-year post as the head boys’ basketball coach at Woodbridge High School in Virginia (2014-2016).

Porcha briefly returned to Virginia Tech in 2022 to work under Kenny Brooks in the women’s program there, but he was let go in October, weeks before the season started, with Brooks citing “philosophical differences within our program” and issues with Porcha’s job application.

The timing of his abrupt departure from the Virginia Tech job and the beginning of the investigation in Arlington County may not be coincidental.

Back to that Arlington County investigation: the PD there considers it to be an active investigation.

Anyone who has additional information related to this investigation or has had past inappropriate encounters with Porcha is asked to contact Detective P. Pena at 703-228-4183 or [email protected].

Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport employee details hostile work environment
2 Former HS girls’ hoops coach, former Virginia Tech assistant, faces child sex charges
3 Waynesboro man charged in fatal accident that killed pedestrian on I-81
4 Bob Good, who backed DeSantis, trying to repent with fresh endorsement of Donald Trump
5 Grand jury issues indictment in shooting death of Virginia service dog

Latest News

house for sale
Virginia

Virginia housing market felt 20 percent drop in 2023 compared to 2022, yet hopes high for 2024

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport employee details hostile work environment

Chris Graham

A Facebook page created to update Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport employees on work-related matters is your latest example of why we can’t have nice things.

Augusta County
Opinion

Tracy Pyles: How the sausage is made in Augusta County

Contributors

It is time for the people to assert their right to observe how “the sausage” is being made.

isaac mckneely uva nc state
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Virginia gets another go at NC State, which dominated the first matchup

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Healthgrades research ranks Augusta Health No. 3 in Virginia for joint replacement surgeries

Rebecca Barnabi
Martin Luther King AI image
Opinion

Black American history: Reflections on the life and work of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rebecca Barnabi
irs taxes
Local, Schools

JMU business students, faculty to help community prepare free tax returns

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status