Five motorcyclists die this week on Virginia roads; police recommend safety course

Five motorcyclists have died on Virginia roads this week: one in Alexandria, three in Henrico County and one in Campbell County.

While some of the incidents are still under investigation, Virginia State Police is reminding motorcycle enthusiasts about safety precautions.

Virginia State Police offers a “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment course to allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety. The class also covers how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways and curve negotiation.

The courses are taught by VSP motors troopers and run through October. Courses are offered throughout the state with upcoming classes in Salem, Richmond, Virginia Beach, Manassas and Fredericksburg, among others.

All course participants must have a valid operator’s license with a Class ‘M’ endorsement, appropriate riding attire, and helmet and eye protection.

Motorcycles must be street legal and helmets must be USDOT approved to participate in this program.

To register and to find courses, you can visit virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com.