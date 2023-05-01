Countries
newsearly release event on may 18 for small pieces collaborative book by marcom karimi
Culture

Early release event on May 18 for ‘Small Pieces’ collaborative book by Marcom, Karimi

Crystal Graham
Published date:

small pieces bookNew Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person reading and book talk for Small Pieces, a collaborative book from author and UVA professor Micheline Aharonian Marcom and artist Fowzia Karimi, on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

Small Pieces will officially be released on June 13 from Dalkey Archive Press.

Attendees will have a special opportunity to purchase the book as an early release during the event on May 18. This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Small Pieces is a collaboration between novelist Micheline Aharonian Marcom and writer and visual artist Fowzia Karimi, pairing Marcom’s short stories – “miniatures” as Marcom calls them – with Karimi’s watercolors. The work is a conversation between two artists in text and image, side by side.

Marcom is the author of seven novels, including a trilogy of books about the Armenian genocide and its aftermath in the 20th century. She has received fellowships and awards from the Lannan Foundation, the Whiting Foundation, and the US Artists’ Foundation. She was a finalist for the Neustadt International Prize for Literature in 2022. She teaches creative writing at the University of Virginia.

Karimi is a writer and an illustrator. Her illuminated debut novel, Above Us the Milky Way, was released in 2020. She has illustrated Faust by Johann Wolfgang van Goethe (translated by Zsuzsanna Ozsváth and Frederick Turner), The Brick House by Marcom, and Vagrants & Uncommon Visitors by A. Kendra Greene. She is a recipient of the Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

