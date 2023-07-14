Countries
Culture, Local

Del McCoury and his two sons to bring bluegrass music to The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham
Published date:
del mccoury band
Submitted photo

The Del McCoury Band will be performing live at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

From the nascent sound of bluegrass that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honkytonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, the McCoury is the living link.

McCoury has appeared on primetime and late-night television talk shows and headlined music festivals and genres. He joined Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys in early 1963. Considered the Father of Bluegrass, Monroe transformed McCoury, moving him from the banjo to guitar, anointing him lead singer and providing him with a priceless trove of bluegrass tutelage direct from the source.

Now helming the Del McCoury Band, with sons Ronnie and Rob, the ensemble continues to perform in a larger, growing musical community.

On their latest release, “Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass” – a title that echoes his 1968 debut on Arhoolie Records, “Del McCoury Sings Bluegrass” – Del and the boys bring home a collection of traditional bluegrass music.

“What I like in a record is variety of moods, of tempos,” Del said. “I consider myself traditional at heart, but I don’t have any boundaries. I’m just a guy that likes to sing and play music. Whatever strikes me to do I’ll do it. Without wrecking things.”

Tickets range from $29.75 to $64.75 per person.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during box office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

