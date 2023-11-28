Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Danville-based national nonprofit receives Spirit of Virginia Award
Arts & Culture, Local

Danville-based national nonprofit receives Spirit of Virginia Award

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

God’s Pit Crew, a nonprofit, faith-based crisis response organization serving victims of natural disasters and communities lacking essential resources, has received a Spirit of Virginia Award.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Danville organization with the award on November 17.

“Through an unwavering commitment to communities affected by poverty and natural disasters, God’s Pit Crew volunteers exemplify what it means to have a servant’s heart,” First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin said. “Glenn and I celebrate a labor of love that originated in Virginia and now assists communities across the country.”

Randy and Terry Johnson established God’s Pit Crew with a motivation to serve communities devastated by tornadoes in Oklahoma. The nonprofit has expanded across the United States as a volunteer-backed operation combatting humanitarian crisis caused by wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. God’s Pit Crew distributed more than 3.4 million pounds of food, water and essential products to individuals and families in the U.S. in 2022, and more than 30,000 survival kits known as “Blessing Buckets.”

“God’s Pit Crew is extremely grateful to receive the First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia Award. Our ministry is truly blessed to be able to provide hope, healing and restoration to people in times of need all throughout the Commonwealth and around the world,” God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said. “This award truly highlights the generosity and servitude of all the volunteers and donors that make our mission a possibility. We greatly appreciate Gov. Youngkin and the First Lady for this honor.”

The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy.

The Youngkins will present six more awards in 2024. All award recipients are recognized during a holiday reception at the Virginia Executive Mansion at the end of the year.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident
2 We need rain: Virginia DEQ expands, extends drought watches, warnings
3 Virginia can’t rebound the ball: Remember that great Darion Atkins quote? The answer is there
4 Augusta County BOS criminal investigation: Has a special prosecutor been appointed?
5 New Kent County teen found dead in vehicle found on UVA Grounds on Sunday

Latest News

Arts & Culture, Local, News

Waynesboro Public Library’s Community Food Drive to benefit onsite Little Free Food Pantry

Rebecca Barnabi
child abuse
Police, Virginia

A mother’s worst nightmare: Mom takes phone call, man takes indecent liberties with child in bathroom

Crystal Graham

A 60-year-old man has been convicted in Norfolk Circuit Court for taking indecent liberties with a 5-year-old child this summer.

healthcare
Health, Virginia

Virginia Department of Health website shows alarming rise in syphilis cases

Crystal Graham

The number of reported syphilis cases is on the rise in Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Health has launched a new webpage to educate the public.

judge guilty courtroom arrest
Police, Virginia

Former Virginia prison employee to serve three years in prison for ignoring inmate’s medical needs

Crystal Graham
Health, Local, Schools

Washington & Lee undergraduate student chosen as medical science grant recipient

Rebecca Barnabi
tony bennett
Basketball, Sports

Preview: Buzz Williams brings rugged Texas A&M team to JPJ to face Virginia

Chris Graham
person at computer keyboard
Police, Virginia

Radford University campus threatened on social media, appears to be swatting incident

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy