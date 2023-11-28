Danville-based national nonprofit receives Spirit of Virginia Award

God’s Pit Crew, a nonprofit, faith-based crisis response organization serving victims of natural disasters and communities lacking essential resources, has received a Spirit of Virginia Award.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the Danville organization with the award on November 17.

“Through an unwavering commitment to communities affected by poverty and natural disasters, God’s Pit Crew volunteers exemplify what it means to have a servant’s heart,” First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin said. “Glenn and I celebrate a labor of love that originated in Virginia and now assists communities across the country.”

Randy and Terry Johnson established God’s Pit Crew with a motivation to serve communities devastated by tornadoes in Oklahoma. The nonprofit has expanded across the United States as a volunteer-backed operation combatting humanitarian crisis caused by wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. God’s Pit Crew distributed more than 3.4 million pounds of food, water and essential products to individuals and families in the U.S. in 2022, and more than 30,000 survival kits known as “Blessing Buckets.”

“God’s Pit Crew is extremely grateful to receive the First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia Award. Our ministry is truly blessed to be able to provide hope, healing and restoration to people in times of need all throughout the Commonwealth and around the world,” God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said. “This award truly highlights the generosity and servitude of all the volunteers and donors that make our mission a possibility. We greatly appreciate Gov. Youngkin and the First Lady for this honor.”

The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy.

The Youngkins will present six more awards in 2024. All award recipients are recognized during a holiday reception at the Virginia Executive Mansion at the end of the year.