Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Cybersecurity expert says TikTok ban ‘underscores the risks posed to consumers’
Politics, US & World

Cybersecurity expert says TikTok ban ‘underscores the risks posed to consumers’

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
TikTok
(© rh2010– stock.adobe.com)

As the U.S. Senate considers the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, American lawmakers and authorities continue to respond to the potential ban of social media app TikTok.

The U.S. House passed the legislation yesterday on a vote of 352 to 65.

Marijus Briedis is a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN.

“Moves to ban TikTok underscore the risks posed to consumers by a data-hungry app that’s notorious for its intrusive tracking and dubious practices,” Briedis said.

He said TikTok’s history of misconduct has prompted the legislative response by American politicians.

“Many governments are now seriously assessing the impact of seemingly innocent social media apps like the Chinese-owned platform TikTok. Their global reach and the vast troves of data they harvest have the potential to sway democracies and political processes,” Briedis said.

However, despite concerns for data safety, Briedis said that TikTok users do not have to delete their accounts. They can still enjoy the social media app without allowing data to be stored.

“The simplest step you can take to reduce any risk online is setting your account to private so only people you know and trust can view your content. You can also use the official TikTok website, but in guest mode without being signed in. This lowers the likelihood of identity theft and makes it harder for scammers to contact you.”

He encourages “avid TikTokers” not to include photos of their homes and neighborhoods or views from home windows to avoid anyone figuring out where you live.

“It’s also wise to limit how much you post about your work, family and other personal contacts. The more information you make public, the easier it is for hackers to steal your identity.”

Tracking may be turned off for apps on some devices, according to Briedis, which stops developers from seeing what other sites and apps are visited on the device.

“As an added measure NordVPN’s Threat Protection feature blocks ads, trackers, and malicious websites you can stumble upon while browsing online. This tool will stop the TikTok trackers from following you on your browser. Even though your activity on the app and its in-app browser will still be tracked, everything you do outside of it will be kept private.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 ‘The choice is TikTok’s’: U.S. House passes legislation to ban app if ByteDance refuses to sell
2 American lawmakers, authorities respond to House passage of legislation to ban TikTok
3 Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree announces plans to close 1,000 Family Dollar stores
4 FSU knocks Virginia Tech out of ACC Tournament, off NCAA bubble, with 86-76 win
5 Tony Bennett talks lineup, rotation: ‘Everyone needs to be ready’

Latest News

Local, Schools

Waynesboro School Board approves balanced budget for 2024-2025 school year

Rebecca Barnabi
vcu
Basketball, Sports

VCU holds off late UMass rally, advances in A-10 Tournament with 73-59 win

Chris Graham

Joe Bamisile scored a team-high 18 points, and VCU held UMass scoreless the final 4:24 to fend off a Minuteman rally for a 73-59 win to advance to the A-10 Tournament semifinals Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

wake forest acc tournament
Basketball, Sports

Did Pitt just burst Wake Forest’s NCAA Tournament bubble? Sure feels that way

Chris Graham

Wake Forest probably, more than probably, needed a win on Thursday, but so did, if you believe the bracket pundits, Pitt.

israel palestine
Politics

Biden’s balancing act: Israel’s national security versus the Palestinians’ humanitarian crisis

Alon Ben-Meir
vietnam
Arts & Culture, US & World

‘Welcome home’: Documentary records Vietnam War veterans’ visit 50 years later

Rebecca Barnabi
healthcare
Health, Local

At the top: Newsweek ranks UVA Health Medical Center No. 1 hospital in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
mailbag
Basketball, Sports

Mailbag: Clemson-NCAA lock, Kenny Payne-Louisville, beef with Tony Bennett?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status