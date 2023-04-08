Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Construction scheduled for April 10-14

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 mph through the work zone. Paving operations will be underway with alternating lane closures and flaggers between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Paving includes all on and off ramps at the Exit 124 interchange, Tuesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Street sweeping operations – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and the Charlottesville City line, in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound lanes, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road), in the eastbound and westbound shoulders, 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road) between Route 8 (Melbourne Road) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 652 (Old Brook Road) between Route 631 (Rio Road) and Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 1456 (Four Seasons Drive) between Route 852 (Commonwealth Drive) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning and brush removal. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between Exit 129 (Keswick/Boyd Tavern) and Route 616 (Black Cat Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 125 and mile marker 127 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic sensor installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) – Other construction. Expect road closure at Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road) just west of the intersection. Drivers should detour around the area, Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 1121 (Hawthorne Avenue), Sunday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 24 and mile marker 32 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, Exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) Route 28 Catlett Road – Roadway improvements. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 1120 (Edgewood Drive) and Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 631 (Dogwood Drive) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 613 (Bybees Church Road), daily. Expected completion date is May 1, 2023.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Median road construction. Expect intermittent lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Road reconstruction, striping, curb and sidewalk work. Expect a changing traffic pattern between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and the Spotsylvania County line, daily, in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 687 (Fairgound Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures between Route 9731 (Mountaineer Lane) and U.S. 29 (South Main Street), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Vegetation control. Expect mobile work zone between Route 231 (Gordonsville Circle) and Route 674 (Little Skyline Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Tree removal operations – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in following areas: