‘Community involvement is critical’: Staunton to host third meeting for West End feedback

The city of Staunton will host a community open house May 7, 2024, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym to continue developing the West End Revitalization Strategy.

The open house is the third of three community engagement meetings to work with residents, property owners and stakeholders and shape the future of the area.

The overall revitalization strategy effort will produce a detailed Area Plan in mid-2024. The May 7 meeting is open to everyone, and participants are welcome to arrive anytime within the 90-minute window. The meeting will include a series of posters that display the draft plan for review. The draft plan has been developed over several months with feedback from the first two public engagement meetings, online surveys and interviews with stakeholders.

During the meeting, attendees will confirm whether the draft plan conclusions align with the community’s views and give residents an opportunity to prioritize the recommended actions. A final opportunity to add ideas not currently reflected in the draft plan will be available.

“Community involvement is critical for the success of this process,” Staunton Director of Community Development Rodney Rhodes said. “City staff and our partners greatly appreciate the time and energy our citizens have invested in building this plan.”

The city’s hopes to have a cohesive vision that bridges livability and economic prosperity for the West End, finds achievable approaches to revitalize West Beverley Street and improves the overall quality of life in the West End of Staunton. The process will build on the work already done through the Brownfields Grant, which is conducting environmental assessments at various sites around the West End.

More information on the West End planning process and previous studies is available online.

Related stories:

Staunton: City seeks public input through online survey to direct vision of the West End – Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Public invited to West End development visioning open house – Augusta Free Press

Staunton: City to hold second community meeting March 5 on revitalization of West End – Augusta Free Press