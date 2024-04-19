Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home ‘Community involvement is critical’: Staunton to host third meeting for West End feedback
Economy, Local

‘Community involvement is critical’: Staunton to host third meeting for West End feedback

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Stella Mia Pizzeria is at 2040 W. Beverley Street on the West End of Staunton. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The city of Staunton will host a community open house May 7, 2024, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Gypsy Hill Park Gym to continue developing the West End Revitalization Strategy.

The open house is the third of three community engagement meetings to work with residents, property owners and stakeholders and shape the future of the area.

The overall revitalization strategy effort will produce a detailed Area Plan in mid-2024. The May 7 meeting is open to everyone, and participants are welcome to arrive anytime within the 90-minute window. The meeting will include a series of posters that display the draft plan for review. The draft plan has been developed over several months with feedback from the first two public engagement meetings, online surveys and interviews with stakeholders.

During the meeting, attendees will confirm whether the draft plan conclusions align with the community’s views and give residents an opportunity to prioritize the recommended actions. A final opportunity to add ideas not currently reflected in the draft plan will be available.

“Community involvement is critical for the success of this process,” Staunton Director of Community Development Rodney Rhodes said. “City staff and our partners greatly appreciate the time and energy our citizens have invested in building this plan.”

The city’s hopes to have a cohesive vision that bridges livability and economic prosperity for the West End, finds achievable approaches to revitalize West Beverley Street and improves the overall quality of life in the West End of Staunton. The process will build on the work already done through the Brownfields Grant, which is conducting environmental assessments at various sites around the West End.

More information on the West End planning process and previous studies is available online.

Related stories:

Staunton: City seeks public input through online survey to direct vision of the West End – Augusta Free Press

Staunton: Public invited to West End development visioning open house – Augusta Free Press

Staunton: City to hold second community meeting March 5 on revitalization of West End – Augusta Free Press

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Political football over Virginia state budget will delay funding for local services, schools
2 New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA
3 Oklahoma raises issue over trans woman Nyla Rose wrestling on AEW ‘Dynamite’
4 Shonn Bell comes back home as new football coach at Waynesboro High School
5 ‘Unacceptable’: Virginia AG pushes Biden administration on missing migrant children

Latest News

virginia politics
Politics, Virginia

Political operative who defended ‘Redskins’ name raises issue with candidate’s flag photo

Chris Graham
rocket in space
Economy, Virginia

To the moon: Rocket propulsion manufacturer plans $41.2M expansion in Orange County

Crystal Graham

A rocket propulsion manufacturer plans to upgrade capacity at its Orange County location including new facilities, equipment and tools to increase production.

Staunton Historic Garden Week 2024
Arts & Media, Local

Staunton to celebrate Historic Garden Week with walking tour of Ridgeview Road on Saturday

Rebecca Barnabi

Starting April 20, 2024, visitors can participate in 30 tours of historic gardens across Virginia to celebrate Historic Garden Week.

mark warner
Politics, US & World

Mark Warner on Ukraine aid: ‘I urge the House to act swiftly to get this done’

Chris Graham
government money
Politics, Sports

New Virginia law allowing direct NIL payments will be a game-changer for UVA

Chris Graham
ben cline
Politics, US & World

Attorney General Merrick Garland puts Ben Cline in his place

Gene Zitver
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate 100th anniversary, Independent Bookstore Day

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status