Staunton: City seeks public input through online survey to direct vision of the West End

The City of Staunton is working with residents and property owners in the West End to create a Revitalization Strategy for the future.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to participate in a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2024 at the Central Shenandoah EMS Council, 2312 West Beverley St. The workshop will be an opportunity to discuss needs and desires for the future of the West End.

“Revitalization of the West End is important for the future of the City of Staunton,” Staunton Mayor Stephen W. Claffey said. “We want businesses and future residents to know that they are welcome in the West End and that the city is here to support them.”

Through an intensive planning process, West End stakeholders will work with a team of consultants and city officials to develop a cohesive vision that bridges livability and economic prosperity; develop achievable approaches to revitalize West Beverley Street; and improve the overall quality of life in the West End. The process will build on the work already done through the Brownfields Grant, which is conducting environmental assessments at various sites around the West End.

The city seeks feedback from West End residents, businesses and property owners through an online survey. The survey kicks off an engagement process that will include stakeholder discussions, interviews and public meetings. Survey responses will help identify area needs and direct a vision for the West End.

Information on the West End planning process and previous studies is available online.