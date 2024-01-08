Countries
Staunton: Public invited to West End development visioning open house
Local

Staunton: Public invited to West End development visioning open house

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

Staunton city government is hosting an open house on Tuesday to interact with city residents and business owners on revitalization strategies for the city’s West End.

The 5:30-7 p.m. workshop will be held at the offices of the Central Shenandoah EMS Council, located at 2312 West Beverley St.

Participants can arrive at any time within the 90-minute window. This will be an opportunity to discuss needs and desires for the future.

The city is aiming to devise a vision for development in the West End, which is already ongoing with work that has begun through a grant that is being used to fund environmental assessments at various sites around the West End.

“Revitalization of the West End is important for the future of the City of Staunton,” Mayor Stephen W. Claffey said. “We want businesses and future residents to know that they are welcome in the West End and that the city is here to support them.”

The city government is also seeking feedback from West End residents, businesses, and property owners through the following survey: eprpc.mysocialpinpoint.com/west-end.

This survey kicks off an engagement process that will include stakeholder discussions, interviews, and public meetings. Answers to this survey will help identify area needs and direct a vision for the West End.

For more information on the West End planning process and previous studies, visit: bit.ly/WestEndStaunton

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

