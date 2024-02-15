Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Staunton: City to hold second community meeting March 5 on revitalization of West End
Economy, Local

Staunton: City to hold second community meeting March 5 on revitalization of West End

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Stella Mia Pizzeria is at 2040 W. Beverley Street on the West End of Staunton. Photos by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The City of Staunton will host a community workshop on Tuesday, March 5, at 5:30 p.m., the second of three community engagement meetings for the West End Revitalization Strategy.

The city is working with residents and property owners to shape the future of Staunton’s West End. The meeting will end at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Irene Givens Administrative Building at Montgomery Hall Park.

Open to everyone, residents who would like to participate are encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m. The workshop will start with a brief presentation outlining what was learned at the January 9 community meeting, and verify a list of community needs and four to five goal statements.

Participants will break out into groups for discussion and brainstorming with the help of consultants and city staff. A large portion of the workshop will allot time for the small groups to create up to five specific actions to help address goals for the West End.

The exercises at the workshop will build on the data and input collected from the meeting on January 9, and the online survey. January’s open house helped build awareness, identify community needs and guide the goal themes for the workshop on March 5.

The planning process will continue to develop a cohesive vision that bridges livability and economic prosperity for the West End, find achievable approaches to revitalize West Beverley Street, and improve the overall quality of life. The process will build on the work already done through the Brownfields Grant, which is conducting environmental assessments at various sites around the West End.

“We are excited by the number of citizens getting involved and the energy being put into this planning process,” Staunton Mayor Stephen W. Claffey said. “Revitalization of the West End is important for all of Staunton and City Council wants everyone to have a chance to weigh in on the future of the area.”

More information on the West End planning process and previous studies is available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 ‘Serious’ national security threat has Washington all abuzz: But what is the threat?
2 No safety net: Families desperate, experiencing homelessness in Waynesboro
3 CDC prepares to change isolation guidelines for Americans who test positive for COVID-19
4 Tony Bennett, in Pitt postgame presser slip, suggests his team might have ‘quit’
5 Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Latest News

Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools prepare for 2025 budget season with hope of more state funding

Rebecca Barnabi
young couple on beach
Health, Local

Sexually-transmitted infections on the rise; new Test and Go clinics will offer free testing

Crystal Graham

Beginning next week, the Harrisonburg Rockingham Health Department will make it easier for people to be tested for sexually-transmitted infections.

Economy, Virginia

$3.2M awarded to Virginia agencies to increase financial security of families in assisted housing

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced grant awards today aimed to help families achieve economic independence by providing financial resources.

Joeseph Sande with Bear
Local, Police

Judge to decide fate of Virginia man who shot, killed neighbor’s service dog

Crystal Graham
opioid crisis
Health, Op-Eds, Politics

Letter: We must do more to address the opioid crisis

Contributors
ben cline
Op-Eds, Politics

ClineWatch: Another time-wasting stunt by Ben Cline and the GOP

Contributors
uva pitt
Basketball, Sports

Pitt’s threes were falling: The offensive rebounds, though, they’re on Tony Bennett

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status