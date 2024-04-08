City of Waynesboro asks residents for input on priority needs, gaps in services

The City of Waynesboro is hosting a community meeting on April 17 to get feedback on the new five-year consolidated plan and 2024 annual action plan.

The Community Development Department is seeking input on the city’s priority needs and gaps in services in Waynesboro.

The meeting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Waynesboro Public Library in meeting room A.

The meeting will provide an overview of the Community Development Block Grant program including a description of eligible city neighborhoods, information on how the funds can be spent and discussion of the needs of the River City.

Waynesboro has been designated as an entitlement community by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant entitlement program since 2014.

Under this designation, the city receives an annual grant based on a formula that incorporates population data and other community needs such as housing overcrowding, age of housing and extent of poverty.

The CDBG funds must be used to meet one of three objectives:

to benefit low-and-moderate income persons

to aid in the prevention and elimination of slums and blight

to meet needs having a particular urgency, such as disaster relief

The public is invited to participate in the meeting.

For those unable to attend, the city has launched an online survey to provide input. The survey will be available through the end of April.

For additional information, contact the Community Development Department’s Planning Division at [email protected] or (540) 942-6604.

