Home Charlottesville Reading Series announces authors for April event
Arts & Media, Local

Charlottesville Reading Series announces authors for April event

Crystal Graham
Published date:

new dominion bookshop charlottesville The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville.

The event will feature readings by poet and University of Virginia MFA alum Raisa Tolchinsky and fiction writer and UVA professor Kevin Moffett.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Tolchinsky is the author of the poetry collection Glass Jaw (Persea Books, 2024), winner of the Lexi Rudnitsky First Book Prize (2023). She has published poems in Boston Review, Kenyon Review, Michigan Quarterly Review and elsewhere. Raisa earned her MFA from the University of Virginia and her BA from Bowdoin College. She was the 2022–2023 George Bennett writer-in-residence at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and is currently a student at Harvard Divinity School. Previously, Raisa lived in Chicago, Bologna (Italy), and New York City, where she trained as an amateur boxer.

Moffett is the author of two story collections, as well as The Silent History, a narrative app for mobile devices. He is a frequent contributor to McSweeney’s, and his work has been awarded the National Magazine Award, the Nelson Algren Award and a literature fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. More recently, he cowrote a pair of scripted podcasts for Gimlet Media, Sandra and The Final Chapters of Richard Brown Winters. He teaches in the creative writing program at the University of Virginia.

The Charlottesville Reading Series was founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014. The series presents in-person readings of poetry, prose and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. on the Downtown Mall.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

