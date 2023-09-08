Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Bullpen gives FredNats six scoreless innings in 6-5 win over Delmarva
Sports

Bullpen gives FredNats six scoreless innings in 6-5 win over Delmarva

Chris Graham
Published date:

fredericksburg nationalsThe FredNats bullpen delivered six scoreless innings to help lift the Nats over Delmarva, 6-5, on Thursday.

Fredericksburg, the Low-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Cristhian Vaquero ground out, but Delmarva, the Low-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, answered right away in the home half of the inning.

Anderson De Los Santos drew a two-out walk, ahead of Jake Cunningham who ripped a single back up the middle. Aneudis Morgan then doubled to plate both runners. which put the Shorebirds in front 2-1.

But in the top of the second, Max Romero Jr. reached with a leadoff single. Later in the frame, Marcus Brown tripled off the right field wall to tie the game at two. Jonathon Thomas then put the Freddies back in front 3-2.

Delmarva punched right back, as Luis Valdez singled and stole second base in the bottom of the inning. He moved to third on a fielder’s choice, and scored when Adam Crampton singled to once again tie the game.

Tavian Josenberger kept the inning rolling with a single, then later he and Crampton executed a double steal. That put Adam Crampton in position to score on a wild pitch to make it 4-3 Shorebirds.

The Nats tied things once again on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, Elijah Green ripped a two-out single in front of Romero. Max then hammered the first pitch he saw for a two-run homer, which put Fredericksburg ahead 6-5.

From there, Fredericksburg’s bullpen handled their business. Johan Otanzez had already fired a scoreless inning before the Nats jumped in front, and Merrick Baldo covered the fifth and sixth innings without any damage.

Moises Diaz fired three shutout innings with just one base hit against him to lock up a 6-5 win for the Nationals.

Otanez got his first FredNat win, Diaz earned his second save, and Randy Beriguete fell to 0-4 with the loss on his line.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’
2 Three odd things that have my attention from Tuesday’s FOIA hearing
3 Three days, three dead: Vacation to Outer Banks deadly due to rough waters, rip currents
4 See the good: Laying out what UVA needs to do to beat JMU on Saturday
5 ‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Latest News

valley league baseball
Sports

Richmond squanders five-run lead, then rallies for 6-5 win over Akron

Chris Graham
missing
Police

Update: Police searching for missing West Virginia girl with ties to several cities in Virginia

Chris Graham

The Ranson Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old.

virginia map
Schools, Virginia

UVA to present study on Virginia’s teacher pipeline, business expansion

Rebecca Barnabi

JLARC will hear results from studies of Virginia’s K-12 teacher pipeline and business location and expansion incentives next Tuesday.

child vaccine
Schools, Virginia

Youngkin announces plan to support students still struggling with COVID-19 learning loss

Rebecca Barnabi
wrestling jabronis
Sports

‘Jabronis’: Just because the term hurts doesn’t mean it isn’t accurate

Chris Graham
homeless man
Economy, Local

Region’s cold-weather shelter to double capacity; offer respite to ‘feel like a human being’

Crystal Graham
police
Local, Police

Highland County: Motorcycle driver dead after striking tractor-trailer on Route 220

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy