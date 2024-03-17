Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
Sports

Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva beekman ncaa tournament
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Joe Lunardi can eat a, you know. So can Jay Bilas. The ESPN haters had Virginia out of the NCAA Tournament field. The actual selection committee, whose opinion is the one that matters, extended an invite.

The ‘Hoos (23-10) will face Colorado State (22-10) in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday night.

The winner of that game will face Texas (20-12), the #7 seed in the Midwest, on Thursday.

UVA is one of five ACC teams to get NCAA bids – along with North Carolina (#1 seed, West), Duke (#4 seed, South), Clemson (#6 seed, West) and NC State (#11 seed, South).

Left on the outside looking in: Pitt, which won at Virginia in February, but was almost certainly set back by its awful non-conference schedule (ranked 314th nationally) and its two Quad 3 losses – to Missouri, which finished with an 8-24 record, and Syracuse, which despite a 19-12 record was ranked 84th in the NET and had an average computer ranking of 73.7.

After the bracket gurus like Lunardi had Virginia falling out of the field following its 73-65 OT loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday, turns out Virginia wasn’t quite as close to the cutline as you would think.

Yes, the ‘Hoos are in the First Four, but they’re the highest-rated of the Last Four In – the other at-large play-in game has Boise State (22-10) facing Colorado (24-10) on Wednesday for the #10 seed in the South.

Bilas earned his shout-out in this column for his lengthy rant on the ESPN selection show about how there are several teams more deserving of an NCAA Tournament bid than Virginia.

Gotta say, the tears of Bilas and fellow Duke alum Seth Davis, who expressed a similar sentiment on the CBS selection broadcast, taste delicious tonight.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Bubblicious! Virginia gets NCAA Tournament invite, to play in First Four on Tuesday
2 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State
3 Next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday has estimated $875M jackpot
4 Virginia Superintendent Dr. Lisa Coons visits Waynesboro Schools’ farm, STEP Learning Lab, CTE
5 Augusta County breaks ground on new Augusta County Courthouse in Verona

Latest News

uva tony bennett staff
Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Colorado State

Chris Graham
virginia tech
Sports

Virginia Tech gets A-10 champ Richmond in first-round NIT game on Tuesday

Chris Graham

Virginia Tech will play host to Richmond in a first-round NIT game on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum.

longwood basketball
Sports

Big South champ Longwood gets Houston in first-round NCAA Tournament game

Chris Graham

Longwood will match up against top-seed Houston in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

uva baseball ncaa
Sports

Baseball: #15 Virginia rallies, defeats #7 Wake Forest, 11-10, to take weekend series

Chris Graham
jpj
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia gets WBIT bid, hosts High Point on Thursday in JPJ

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
Sports

Bubble Watch: Looking at Virginia among the resumes of the 16 NCAA bubble teams

Chris Graham
house value increase graphic
Economy, Local, Politics

Angry about your property reassessment? Augusta County appeals due Monday

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status