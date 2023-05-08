Brett Favre, with little else to do, wants to lead boycott of Fox News over Tucker Carlson

Brett Favre, last heard from when he sued Pat McAfee for defamation over the Mississippi welfare fraud scandal that Favre is caught up in, is now going after Fox News over Tucker Carlson.

“I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak,” Favre tweeted on Monday.

The tweet included a clip from “The Megyn Kelly Show” in which the former Foxette urged her peeps to stop watching Fox News to protest the firing of Carlson.

Woo, boy.

This would be the same Megyn Kelly who tried to dunk on gun control advocates after the mass shooting in Texas over the weekend, because that’s what people like Megyn Kelly do with tragedies – you know, gloat.

And that was after Kelly tried to dunk on Chrissy Teigen for the dress Teigen wore to the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, highlighting on her show how she could see Teigen’s underwear.

This came two days after Kelly tweeted a photo of herself and a friend in bikini tops – almost literally underwear.

Kelly was also wearing a red hat with an anti-trans message, because of course she was.

Anyway, so, Kelly got her bloomers in a bunch over Fox firing Tucker Carlson, which in turn got Favre all lathered up.

We’re waiting, meanwhile, to hear what McAfee has to say about all of this, and maybe also John Legend.