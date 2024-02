Augusta County authorities are searching for a runaway teen last seen on Monday at 5 p.m. at his Mount Sidney residence.

Bryan Levi Rowe, 13, is 5’0”, 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray shirt, blue Nike slides, was carrying a black backpack, and was riding a bicycle.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.