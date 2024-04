A Covington man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Route 18 in Alleghany County on Thursday.

Virginia State Police reported that a 2012 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Route 18 at 7:20 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Robert Eagle Wright, 66, of Covington.

Wright, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene.