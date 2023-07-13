All about the press: New box for local media planned for Waynesboro High

Rumors that Waynesboro High School’s press box was condemned, and the school would no longer have a press box were just rumors.

“That is not the case. Our press box has never been condemned or unusable,” Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, Cassell put an end to rumors by sharing that plans began in December with architects for a new press box that is 8X30 and provides 230 square feet. The basement level would be concrete and used for storage.

Last year, when opened, it was found that the press box had leaked. In the spring, further leaks were discovered that created interior damage. The roof was repaired and it has not leaked. Walls and ceiling were also repaired. “So, it looks better.”

The observation deck is no longer used because last year’s leaks created concern for anyone to stand on the roof. Railings are also inadequate.

Four previous estimates for construction brought the cost of a new press box to approximately $400,000. Cassell said that final plans will be at a “reasonable cost” for the school system. Estimated costs are to be determined.

Plans will be submitted to the city’s zoning department this week and construction will begin in the winter.