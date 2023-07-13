Countries
All about the press: New box for local media planned for Waynesboro High
Local

All about the press: New box for local media planned for Waynesboro High

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Rumors that Waynesboro High School’s press box was condemned, and the school would no longer have a press box were just rumors.

“That is not the case. Our press box has never been condemned or unusable,” Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, Cassell put an end to rumors by sharing that plans began in December with architects for a new press box that is 8X30 and provides 230 square feet. The basement level would be concrete and used for storage.

Last year, when opened, it was found that the press box had leaked. In the spring, further leaks were discovered that created interior damage. The roof was repaired and it has not leaked. Walls and ceiling were also repaired. “So, it looks better.”

The observation deck is no longer used because last year’s leaks created concern for anyone to stand on the roof. Railings are also inadequate.

Four previous estimates for construction brought the cost of a new press box to approximately $400,000. Cassell said that final plans will be at a “reasonable cost” for the school system. Estimated costs are to be determined.

Plans will be submitted to the city’s zoning department this week and construction will begin in the winter.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

