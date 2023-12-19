Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home AEW world champ MJF insists he will test the free-agent waters in 2024
Pro Wrestling, Sports

AEW world champ MJF insists he will test the free-agent waters in 2024

Chris Graham
Published date:
mjf aew
Photo: All Elite Wrestling

There’s no way AEW hasn’t already signed its world champ, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, as he’s known to fans, MJF, to a multi-year contract extension, right?

“I’ve never lied. January 1, 2024,” Friedman said on this week’s “SI Media with Jimmy Traina,” rehashing the bit from his heel days about the pending “Bidding War of 2024,” his homage to Rob Van Dam’s “Mr. Monday Night” storyline from ECW.

Friedman told Traina that he hasn’t re-signed with AEW, and intends to test the free-agent waters come Jan. 1.

Credit to the guy for living the gimmick, I guess.

It had been leaked a few weeks ago that Friedman had secretly re-upped with AEW, but he shrugged that off in the podcast interview.

“When stuff like that gets leaked out, it makes me laugh, because I remember something got leaked out about Cody (Rhodes) having secretly re-signed, and then he showed up, something got leaked out about, you know, CM Punk and Tony Khan, you know, actually fine, everything, you know. I think fans leak out things that they want to be true. I love AEW. I want to stay in AEW. After this pay-per-view, it’s time to assess the situation from a professional setting,” Friedman said.

If true, which it’s not, but if it is, this would be more bad news for AEW and for Tony Khan, who has had the “I feared for my life” firing of CM Punk blow up in his face with Punk’s triumphant return to WWE last month.

Friedman, meanwhile, just to play his kayfabe tale out to a possible conclusion, is scheduled to defend his AEW world title against Samoa Joe at the Dec. 30 “World’s End” pay-per-view.

He could drop the belt there on his way out, if he is indeed on his way out.

That doesn’t seem likely; Friedman is by far Tony Khan’s most marketable performer, and losing him to WWE on the heels of the Punk debacle would sound a death-knell for the promotion.

So, gotta love ol’ Max, who has been badly misused by Khan as a babyface since the summer, for going back to his greatest hits from his heel days in the podcast interview.

He’s a free agent, he insists, and he doesn’t buy the idea that he’d have to tone down his act to get over in WWE.

“I just don’t know how the f— you put a leash on me. And I swear to God that’s my honest opinion. I don’t know, I don’t think anybody can hold me back from being the monster that I am. I think my career trajectory in any company is going to be exactly the same,” Friedman said.

“Do I think in some aspects AEW fits me more like a glove than anywhere else? Yeah, I do,” Friedman said. “Could an argument be made the other way around? Yeah, sure. These are all things that I have to think about. But I do know whatever company I pick, it will be because it feels right, and it means the most to me.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Memphis
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

elvis matt lewis paramount
Arts & Media, Local

Charlottesville: Two holiday performances scheduled at The Paramount this week

Crystal Graham
biden trump
Politics, U.S. & World

Chris Graham: To prevent a Donald Trump second term, Joe Biden needs to step aside

Chris Graham

The first Joe Biden-Donald Trump race was the epitome of lesser-of-two-evils. That we’re lurching toward Biden-Trump II is a sign that our republican experiment is on the verge of failing.

Health, Virginia

Scientific team including VCU Massey develop therapy for ‘undruggable target’

Rebecca Barnabi

A team of scientists at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center have successfully developed a targeted therapy for the KRAS protein. 

corn field in Virginia
Virginia

Virginia Department of Ag launches website of resources for new, beginning farmers

Rebecca Barnabi
climate change pollution
Climate, Virginia

Virginia to receive more than $2.6M in federal funding to reduce methane emissions

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro YMCA hires interim CEO to lead facility in continued strategic planning

Crystal Graham
road construction
Local

Traffic alert: Slow-roll closures near Staunton on Thursday night will be for bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status