Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
AEW announces contract extensions for Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Elite
Entertainment, Sports

AEW announces contract extensions for Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Elite

Chris Graham
Published date:
the elite
Photo: AEW

AEW has signed Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Adam Page to contract extensions, company owner Tony Khan announced on Wednesday, ahead of the 200th episode of its flagship weekly TV show, “Dynamite,” which is set to air on Wednesday night.

The extensions were widely expected. Omega, a former AEW world heavyweight champ, and the Jacksons, former AEW tag-team champs, have served as executive vice presidents of the company since its launch in 2019.

Which isn’t to say that there wasn’t a sliver of doubt. AEW, notably, did lose one of its original EVPs, Cody Rhodes, who left the promotion last year to return to WWE, where he main-evented WrestleMania 39 in April, losing to world champ Roman Reigns.

“If you were hoping this would be our grand exit, sorry to disappoint you. You’re stuck with us. We’re not going anywhere,” Matt Jackson told Sports Illustrated in an interview published on Wednesday.

The Jacksons, Omega and Page, a Virginia Tech alum and Virginia native who is also a former AEW world champ and world tag-team champ with Omega as his partner, “have been instrumental to AEW’s success,” Khan said in a press release announcing the signings.

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with the Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion,” said Khan, who is CEO, GM and head of creative of AEW.

The AEW press release directed members of the media to the article on the Sports Illustrated website for quotes from the wrestlers.

SI writer Justin Barrasso, in his article, which itself reads like a press release, tries to make the claim that Omega “would have been a prized commodity had he entertained free agency,” but that’s debatable.

At 39, Omega has been limited in the ring the past three years after a career of bump-heavy work, including going on the shelf for nearly a year after the “Revolution” pay-per-view in 2021 to recover from hernia and knee surgeries.

More to the point of the group re-signing is that they are, in effect, as Khan’s close confidants, in charge of how they’re used.

“I’m incredibly proud of my match catalog and the wonderful people I’ve met and continue to meet,” Omega told SI. “AEW not only allows me to continue doing what I do at a high level, but allows the freedom to pursue some other passions I have in life, which, after nearly 25 years in the ring, have become more and more important to me.”

That’s the nice way of saying, I’m staying here because I get to do what I want.

Then there’s Matt Jackson’s way of saying it.

“We’re literally the ‘E’ in AEW,” he said. “The Elite are the main characters of this company. No matter how different AEW is now from its original inception, we are the DNA. And if you lose the foundation of your home, it eventually collapses. It’d be a lie if I said that didn’t weigh on us, when making the decision.”

I can’t imagine why Vince McMahon wouldn’t want to take these guys off Tony Khan’s hands.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Maybe the Augusta County Board of Supervisors should censure its chair
2 $5M suit filed against Augusta County deputies alleges ‘excessive force’ in 2020 arrest
3 Clemson, FSU take top spots in preseason ACC poll: Virginia picked to finish last
4 Podcast: The writers don’t think much of UVA football, but what do the writers know?
5 Virginia vet tech sentenced to prison for hosting dogfights, electrocuting dogs

Latest News

virginia business economy
Business, Local, Virginia

More than $8.2 million in state grant funding awarded to four industrial projects

Rebecca Barnabi
electric vehicle
Virginia

Out of gas: Town of Leesburg purchases first all-electric vehicle for utilities department

Rebecca Barnabi

The future is now as a Nissan Leaf S replaces a Ford Fusion in the utilities department of the town of Leesburg.

congress money
Business, Politics, U.S.

MAGA Republicans’ threats on budget at heart of Fitch credit rating downgrade

Chris Graham

MAGA Republicans keep trying to push the Republic off the cliff. Their latest salvo, threatening another government shutdown if they don’t get their way.

Virginia redbud tree wilted disease
Virginia

Virginia faces new culprit that is killing trees – and there is no treatment for disease

Crystal Graham
police lights at night
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia Beach police officer in vehicle fired upon while doing plainclothes surveillance

Crystal Graham
Sports

Road warriors: Miami gets the most frequent-flyer miles for its football road trips in 2023

Chris Graham
acc football
Sports

Virginia gets one guy, its punter, Daniel Sparks, on preseason All-ACC football team

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy