8 Virginia gets homers from Didawick, Anderson, romps past Richmond, 15-5

Richmond got up in the top of the first with a two-out grand slam, but #8 Virginia took the lead in the fourth on a three-run homer from Harrison Didawick, and rolled from there to a 15-5 win over the Spiders on a choppy day at The Dish.

Ethan Anderson also homered for Virginia (21-4) on a 3-for-4, four-RBI day.

Didawick and Griff O’Ferrall each had three hits for the ‘Hoos, who had 17 hits on the day.

Dean Kampschror (2-0, 3.18 ERA) was gifted the win. He got one out in relief.

The win rule on a staff day makes no sense.

If anybody, the W should have gone to Matt Augustin (3-0, 3.86 ERA), who put in three innings of scoreless relief.

Jay Woolfolk (1-0, 7.04 ERA) gave up a run on four hits in two and two-thirds innings.

Woolfolk struck out four Richmond hitters and walked one.

Next up for the ‘Hoos is a three-game series, starting a day early, on Thursday, with Easter on Sunday, at #11 Duke (17-7), in Duke’s tiny (supposedly 2,000-fan capacity, but, no) Jack Coombs Field.