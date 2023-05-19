Countries
news14 virginia wins series opener at georgia tech 12 5
Sports

#14 Virginia wins series opener at Georgia Tech, 12-5: ‘Hoos take over first in Coastal race

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Ethan O’Donnell and Kyle Teel homered, and Nick Parker picked up his sixth win of the season, as #14 Virginia defeated Georgia Tech, 12-5, in the teams’ series opener Thursday in Atlanta.

Parker (6-0, 4.50 ERA) wasn’t exactly sharp, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings, but the Cavalier offense staked him to an early 6-0 lead, with a three-run homer from Teel in the first inning, and a three-run double from Casey Saucke in the second.

Saucke and O’Donnell each had three hits for Virginia (42-11, 17-11 ACC), which took over sole possession of first place in the ACC Coastal Division with the win, the team’s seventh in a row, the fourth straight in ACC play.

Duke (35-17, 16-11) defeated Miami (35-18, 16-12 ACC), 5-3, on Thursday, to remain a half-game out in the Coastal race.

Virginia can clinch the division title with wins in each of their final two games of the regular season, or with a split of their upcoming games on Friday and Saturday at Georgia Tech, and one loss by Duke.

Game 2 of the UVA-Georgia Tech series is set for 6 p.m. on Friday.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

