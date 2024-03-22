13 Virginia blasts four homers, gets nice outing from McKay, in 18-2 win at Pitt

Cullen McKay struck out 10 in five solid innings of work, and #13 Virginia exploded for 19 hits, including four homers, in an 18-2 run-rule win at Pitt on Friday.

Grad senior Jacob Ference homered twice, the sixth and seventh for the D3 transfer, freshman Henry Ford hit his seventh homer, and Harrison Didawick hit his team-leading 10th homer of the season.

Griff O’Ferrall put together his first four-hit game of the season and finished 4-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and a pair of RBI.

McKay (2-0, 3.75 ERA) had a nice bounceback outing after getting blasted last week in his start against Wake Forest, giving up seven runs in two and a third innings in a no-decision.

McKay gave up three hits in his five-inning stint on Friday.

Virginia (18-4, 4-3 ACC) has now won four of its last five ACC games.

The series at Pitt continues Saturday with the middle game of a three-game set.

The Cavaliers will have lefthander Evan Blanco (1-1, 3.52 ERA) on the mound, and he will be opposed by righthander Jack Sokol (2-1, 5.92 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.