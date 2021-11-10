Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing Staunton man

Published Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, 5:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was reported missing today and was last seen on Nov. 5.

Joshua Sky Wittig, 32, 6’2”, 220 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

Wittig is from the Staunton area and could possibly be in or around the Staunton area.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related



