Tom Sox take Game 1 from Waynesboro

VCU freshman Connor Gillispie went seven strong innings to pitch Charlottesville to a 7-2 win over Waynesboro in Game 1 of their VBL playoff series on Monday.

Gillispie (3-0, 1.21 ERA) gave up a pair of unearned runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking one.

Tyler Thompson (1-3, 3.22 ERA) took the tough-luck loss for the Generals, giving up six runs, only three earned, on eight hits in six innings.

The Tom Sox and Generals will battle in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Kate Collins Field.

A win by Charlottesville would send the Sox to the VBL championship series.