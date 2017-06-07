Generals top Turks, 6-4
Published Wednesday, Jun. 7, 2017, 11:24 pm
Generals top Turks, 6-4
Grant Suponchick threw five shutout innings to help Waynesboro to a 6-4 win over Harrisonburg on Wednesday at Kate Collins Field.
Suponchick (Nebraska-Omaha) gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one. Tim Holloway (Mississippi) notched the save, giving up a run on two hits in an inning and two-thirds, striking out three and walking one.
Luke Robinson (Western Carolina) had two hits and two RBI for the Generals (2-2). Parker Phillips (Austin Peay) hit his first homer of the summer, a solo shot leading off the fifth.
Rhett Willis took the loss for the Turks (1-4), giving up four runs on seven hits in five innings of work, striking out six and walking four.
Discussion