Generals top Lumberjacks, 8-6

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

A two-run Jason Bush single broke a 6-6 tie and lifted Waynesboro to an 8-6 win at Covington Friday night.

Bush (New Mexico State) is hitting .308 with four RBI on the season for Waynesboro (4-2), which is a half-game back of Charlottesville in the Valley League South.

McClain Bradley (Wofford) was 5-for-5 with a two RBI and two runs scored for the Generals.

Blake Goldsberry (Kansas) picked up the win in relief, giving up two runs on two hits in two innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Tim Holloway (Mississippi) picked up his second save with a scoreless ninth.