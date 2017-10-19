ACC approves 18-game women’s basketball conference schedule

ACC women’s basketball teams will begin an 18-game conference schedule starting with the 2019-20 season, the league announced Thursday at its annual media day in Charlotte.

“The move to an 18-game conference schedule will strengthen the already compelling matchups and build upon both traditional and new rivalries,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Playing more games against conference teams will enhance the student-athlete experience and benefit our fans, and the optimal time to make this change is with the launch of the ACC Network.”

The 18-game conference schedule was approved earlier this week at the ACC Fall Meetings. Teams will continue to face each conference opponent at least once, and four teams will play each other twice. Details of the final scheduling model will be announced in the future.

The 15 ACC Women’s Basketball programs have combined to send seven teams to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four years. The conference has produced 385 All-America selections, 23 National Players of the Year and 31 National Coach of the Year honors.