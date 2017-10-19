 jump to example.com
 

ACC approves 18-game women’s basketball conference schedule

Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, 1:36 pm

acc basketballACC women’s basketball teams will begin an 18-game conference schedule starting with the 2019-20 season, the league announced Thursday at its annual media day in Charlotte.

“The move to an 18-game conference schedule will strengthen the already compelling matchups and build upon both traditional and new rivalries,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “Playing more games against conference teams will enhance the student-athlete experience and benefit our fans, and the optimal time to make this change is with the launch of the ACC Network.”

The 18-game conference schedule was approved earlier this week at the ACC Fall Meetings. Teams will continue to face each conference opponent at least once, and four teams will play each other twice. Details of the final scheduling model will be announced in the future.

The 15 ACC Women’s Basketball programs have combined to send seven teams to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four years. The conference has produced 385 All-America selections, 23 National Players of the Year and 31 National Coach of the Year honors.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces USDOT approval of federal loan for I-66 public-private partnership
Petition asks Charlottesville to keep weapons out of rallies
UVA women’s basketball picked fifth, sixth in preseason ACC polls
Herring reaches $120M settlement with General Motors over defective ignition switch
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28
Ken Plum: Shades of the Old South
Animal cognition research, education, and outreach funded by NSF
Albemarle County endorses mission from draft economic development strategic plan